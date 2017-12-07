Making history: Princeton hosts inaugural three team home meet

Princeton wrestling hosted its inaugural home meet Thursday, Nov. 30.

“It was a great turnout. The support from the community was awesome,” PHS head coach Ryan DeLaVergne said.

The varsity girls defeated Whitesboro by a score of 42-12 and Frisco Lebanon Trail 36-18.

Top finishers were Emily Flatt (128-pound weight class), Elizabeth Cress (119) and Riley Morrison (110).

The varsity boys beat Whitesboro 48-21 and fell 52-22 against Lebanon Trail.

Leading the way were Brutus Fowler (138 pounds) and Nate Prentice.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Dec. 7 issue or subscribe online.