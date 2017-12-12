Wednesday, 13 December, 2017
Officer injured in police car accident

5 hours ago

Effective immediately Collin County is under an outdoor burn ban. The issue was ordered today by County Judge Keith Self due to extremely dry conditions in rural areas.

The 90-day ban will be formally confirmed at the next Commissioners Court, and will remain in effect until March 13, 2018, unless the Texas Forest Service or the Commissioners Court determines that it is no longer necessary. ... See MoreSee Less

20 hours ago

Have you given to some kind of charity or helped someone out this Christmas season? We would like to talk to you for an article in the newspaper. Please message us the details with your name and number. ... See MoreSee Less

2 days ago

The National Weather Service has placed Collin County in Elevated Fire Danger for today due to wind and low humidity. Princeton crews have already been called to one grass fire today. Please be aware of emergency vehicles and if you see smoke call 911 immediately. ... See MoreSee Less

