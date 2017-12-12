Officer injured in police car accident

A Princeton Police Department officer was injured in a car accident Tuesday, Dec. 12.

At approximately 8:58 a.m. Highway Patrol Troopers were called to a crash at the intersection of FM 75 and Monte Carlo in Princeton.

Preliminary information indicates a Dodge pickup was stopped, facing west on Monte Carlo, according to information released by DPS Public Information Lt. Lonny Haschel.

For an as yet undetermined reason, the driver pulled out in front of a southbound Princeton police car.

The driver and passenger in the Dodge pickup were not seriously injured.

The driver of the police car was transported to Medical City of McKinney with non- life threatening injuries. Damage to the police car was signficant.

The crash is under investigation and no additional information is currently available. The identity of the officer is not being released at this time.