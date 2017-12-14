Former mayor gets plea deal for assault charges

Former Princeton Mayor Kenneth C. Bowers recently pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Second Degree felony.

Bowers was arrested for the charge Jan. 24, 2016 along with a charge of aggravated sexual assault.

The victim is not being named because The Princeton Herald does not generally identify alleged victims of sexual assault. Both cases stem from a single incident.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the Dec. 14 issue or subscribe online.