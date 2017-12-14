Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow

Amid flurries of artificial snow, Princeton residents ate hotdogs cooked by city employees and awaited the arrival of Santa Claus at the community Christmas tree lighting ceremony held Thursday, Dec. 7.

Holiday activities were at Veterans Park downtown.

City employees started the celebration well ahead of Santa’s visit by serving free hotdogs, chips and drinks to show their appreciation of Princeton residents. Mayor’s Youth Council members served hot chocolate, appreciated by many on a blustery evening.

Residents pitched in to help the less fortunate by filling collections boxes for the Toys for Tots program of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve.

Holiday music was provided through the evening by the Princeton High School band and choir.

Santa arrived shortly after 6 p.m. aboard a special sleigh piloted by one of his elves and was on hand for the official lighting of the community Christmas tree. Mayor John-Mark Caldwell welcomed residents, thanked everyone who had a part in putting together the holiday celebration and led a countdown to the moment when the lights were switched on.

After the tree was lit, children lined up to recite their Christmas wish lists to Santa and get their pictures taken by their parents.

Veterans Park is ablaze in lights this holiday season. In addition to the community Christmas trees, the trees throughout the park are wrapped in white lights. Snow flurries were created with a pair of snow making machines in the park, much to the delight of children.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

