PD investigating suspicious unattended death

Princeton Police officers are investigating an unattended death in the 200 block of Oxford Loop.

According to information released by Police Chief James Waters, officers were called to the home and upon their arrival the deceased subject was located inside the house.

The subject’s identity is not being released due to pending notification to the family.

Due to suspicious circumstances, crime scene investigators were called to the scene to rule out any foul play.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]