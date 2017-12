Princeton basketball went to 12-0 on the season after sweeping through non-district action.

They began with a 64-58 win over a team from Australia and captured first during the Princeton Invitational.

In Pool A the Panthers defeated Whitewright 49-35, Bridgeport 56-30 and the Australians 68-53.

They closed things out with a 61-57 win over Liberty Christian in the title game.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

