The future of retail in Princeton discussed by council

Real estate developments continue to be discussed and approved by the Princeton City Council.

Even more details on the Princeton Crossroads development were revealed at the Monday, Dec. 11 city council meeting, including plans for future retail.

Todd Kajar with the Brown Group Inc. from Scottsdale, Ariz. addressed the future of retail in Princeton, especially within the Princeton Crossroads planned development.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the Dec. 14 issue or subscribe online.