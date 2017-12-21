An interview with Santa Claus

With Christmas less than a week away, Santa and his elves are busily preparing. The Herald caught up with Santa after a recent tree lighting ceremony in downtown Princeton and he readily agreed to sit down and let our staff interview him. He was bribed with cookies.

Herald: Are you ready for Christmas?

Santa: I’ve been looking forward to it since last Christmas, but you’re never really ready until Christmas Eve. There are always toys to make, video games to test, socks to knit and gifts to wrap. Not to mention getting the sleigh ready. We’ll be ready though, never you fear: Santa Claus is definitely coming to town.

Herald: Are the reindeer anxious to go?

Santa: Anxious? They’re absolutely stir-crazy! They can’t wait to get back in the open air. They might not be as keen about pulling the extra pounds I put on this year, but they’ll rise to the challenge!

Herald: Do they have to bulk up and eat a lot more before their big trip?

Santa: They’re very happy, healthy animals all year, but I suppose they have been spending extra time on their reindeer-aerobics and Christmas-crunches the past few weeks. They want to be in their best shape before we set out.

Herald: How are the elves doing? Are they all finished?

Santa: Oh, it seems they never stop working. Even before one Christmas is over, they’re all brainstorming about ways to make the next one better and brighter.

Herald: Have the children in Princeton been good this year?

Santa: Well, I’ve been making my list, and yes, checking it twice – then a third time, just in case – and I can say there’s a lot of nice boys and girls in Princeton. I can’t give you a preview though. Everyone needs to be on their best behavior through Christmas Eve, then you’ll see.

Herald: Is there one gift that a lot of children seem to be asking for this year?

Santa: It seems everyone needs a light saber this year! And phone after phone after phone – how many phones do you folks need?

Herald: What are the reindeer’s favorite treats?

Santa: At this time of year, they’re all getting an extra carrot and a couple of juicy apples every night. They’ll be working hard, and they deserve an early reward.

Herald: Do you have a favorite type of cookie?

Santa: The next one! Mrs. Claus calls me her ‘connoisseur’ of cookies, and I suppose I have the belly to prove it.

Herald: What is your favorite stop?

Santa: The next one! I look forward to every stop on my trip. Each home, family, each boy and girl is very special to me.

Herald: Is Mrs. Claus going to have Christmas dinner ready for you when you get back home?

Santa: My sweet Mrs. Claus knows me too well: I get Christmas dinner before I leave and when I return.

Herald: What will that dinner be?

Santa: Well, there’s a little bit of magic in it, of course: whatever you’re eating on Christmas Day, you can bet a morsel will be appearing on my table, too.

Herald: Do you have a favorite reindeer?

Santa: A favorite? No, no. Each one is very special to me, from Rudolph with his shiny nose to Dancer and her tap shoes. Just like all the boys and girls in Princeton, every reindeer is different in wonderful ways and every one has a special place in my heart.

Editor’s note: The interview above was done with the spirit of Christmas in mind. We hope everyone has a very Merry Christmas!

