Miracle on Fourth Street: Collin County Toys for Tots to help thousands

A single mom down on her luck tries to figure out how to give her kids a few toys for Christmas. She works extra hours, saving every last penny, but in the end when an emergency with her car occurs, she knows there will be no Christmas.

That is where Toys for Tots steps in to help. The Collin County chapter is expected to distribute 17,000 toys this year to thousands of children throughout the county.

Their circumstances may be different but to the nation-wide nonprofit, that doesn’t matter. Providing toys so they have a terrific Christmas is the only thing that matters.

For the full story see the Dec. 21 edition or subscribe online.