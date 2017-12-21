New schools discussed

New campuses and associated growth issues were the topic of discussion for the Princeton Independent School District.

During the Monday, Dec. 18 PISD school board meeting, members and residents received good news regarding the new Southard Junior High School. After an 11-week delay, the permit to build the school has finally been received from Collin County.

The future campus is located on Monte Carlo and FM 75 and is expected to open in August 2019.

Due to the permitting delay, the school will be opening at the same time as Princeton’s fifth elementary school, located off Beauchamp Boulevard near Walmart.

“The goal is to get ahead at elementary so we don’t have to move into two schools at once,” Director of Auxiliary Services Jim Staley said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

