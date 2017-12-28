Banner year: Programs, individuals won championships in’17

This year was filled with many individual and team titles at Princeton High School.

Below is a breakdown of how each sport faired on the boys and girls side starting with the fall and wrapping up with the spring sports.

Football

The Panthers finished the season 5-6 overall and were co-District 7-4A Div. I champions with Texarkana Liberty-Eylau Paris at 4-1.

For a second straight season Princeton was eliminated by Van in the first round of the Class 4A Div. I Region II playoffs.

This time around the Vandals came back for a 35-28 bi-district win at Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium in Rockwall.

The victory was Van’s second over the Panthers this year and fourth in the last two.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]