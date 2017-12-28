Year in review: city continues Path to Progress

Flipping back through the pages of 2017, Princeton’s history both for the city and the school district has been one of growth and development along with many successes.

In 2017, the city of Princeton had much growth and expansion in preparation for ongoing population increase.

Significant street improvements included the completion of the South section of Beauchamp Boulevard and replacing aged streets including Florence Dr., Third and Allenwood. Sidewalks are also continuing to be built with the Safer Routes to School grant program and the business park on CR 400 was built.

The city also worked to complete a new public works building and completed a new website.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]