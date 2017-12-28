Year in review: PISD plans future expansion

Flipping back through the pages of 2017, Princeton’s history both for the city and the school district has been one of growth and development along with many successes.

In 2017, the Princeton Independent School District had many significant accomplishments.

Several new programs were started including JROTC, which has approximately 70 cadets participating. Wrestling was added as a sport with both boys and girls programs being started at the junior high and high school. Audio/Visual students got to put their skills to work by operating the video boards at the high school and the stadium.

A main focus of the district was preparation for the future.

“The Long Range Planning Committee presented their Final Recommendation to the Board of Trustees in January 2017 (attached) and the Voters approved a $93.6 Million Bond Package in May 2017,” Anthony said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]