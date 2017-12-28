Year in Review: Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce looks back at 2017

Growth was also a major player in 2017 for the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce as they more than doubled their membership to conclude the year with 140 members from Princeton, McKinney, Wylie, Farmersville, Lavon, Nevada, Greenville, Blue Ridge, Frisco, Fairview, Allen, Melissa, Anna, Bonham and Dallas.

The chamber also started two annual events, Casino Night and the Golf Tournament.

Christi Houston was also hired as the chamber’s full-time executive director.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]