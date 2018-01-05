Right stuff: Coach likes squad that will compete

The 2018 girls soccer team can be best described as the total package.

Head coach Michele Housden said they are solid at every position and even the players coming off the bench will maintain a high level of play.

“We also have depth and strong leadership. This will be a fun team to watch this season,” she added.

The Lady Panthers welcome back eight seniors who played significant roles last season.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Jan. 4 edition or subscribe online.