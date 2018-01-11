Council grants initial approval for K9 officer

A new officer may soon be coming to the Princeton Police Department but this one has four paws and a nose for drugs.

The Princeton City Council gave preliminary approval to move towards further research and locating funding to bring a canine officer on board for the police department.

Officer Brandon Bryce, who has been with the department for 8 months and is former military, gave a presentation to the council Monday, Jan. 8 regarding canine Jack.

Jack, a 10 month old Belgian Malinois who came from a canine officer vendor, is currently being trained by Bryce with the hopes that he would become utilized as a canine officer.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the Jan. 11 edition or subscribe online.