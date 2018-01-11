Details emerge about last week’s fatality

A fatality accident shut down westbound Hwy. 380 near Monte Carlo Boulevard Wednesday, Jan. 3 for numerous hours after a head-on collision occurred.

Vedith Louise Phennel, 53, of Plano was killed in the wreck. She was driving a silver 2010 Ford Focus.

Also injured in the wreck was the driver of the other vehicle involved, Quata Jo Russell, 63, of Allen, who was driving a silver 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV.

According to information provided in the police report by witness statements, Russell was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 380 when she continued through the turn lane into the westbound lane and crashed head-on with Phennel.

There are no skid marks, according to police.

Police questioned Russell at the hospital regarding any medical conditions that may have played a part in causing the accident. According to preliminary investigation, police suspect she may have blacked out behind the wheel of the vehicle.

Russell’s family told officers they were deeply sorry for the tragic outcome and were wanting Phennel’s family to know they were deeply saddened.

Lowry Crossing FD, Princeton FD, Princeton PD, AMR, Collin County Medical Examiners office and State Troopers

assisted with the accident scene.

Traffic was detoured down Monte Carlo Boulevard for several hours while DPS mapping was completed due to the nature of the wreck.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

