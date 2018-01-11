Tech council formed to provide district-wide feedback

Jason Brown, Princeton Independent School District technology instructional specialist, met with students recently to see how technology is being used in the classroom. Brown wanted to get input on different apps and software being used and determine if it was effective.

He also wanted to get their take on current technology trends and to see if technology is actually making a difference in the classroom.

“I think their input is very valuable because ultimately they are the ones being impacted most by tech,” Brown said. “I got a lot of good things from this meeting and look forward to meeting with them again in February. I gave them homework so I look forward to getting the result from that.”

According to Brown, this research using a student tech council will allow the district to know what apps the teachers are implementing into their classrooms and create opportunities to introduce different apps and software to teachers.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe to our print or e-edition.