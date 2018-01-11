Thinking ahead: Panthers open 2018 season with 2-1 mark

Princeton boys soccer played host to a whole gaggle of teams in the season opening Jan. 4-6 Princeton Invitational.

The Panthers started 2-1 with wins over North Forney 4-3 and Terrell 1-0, and fell against Rockwall-Heath 2-0 at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Heath would go on to beat Wylie East in penalty kicks for first place.

Princeton hits the road later this week to compete in the Jan. 11-13 Palestine Tournament.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

