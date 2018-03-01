First responders honored at annual awards banquet

In a year that has been difficult for first responders, members of Princeton Police Department and Fire Department joined forces for a night of enjoyment, entertainment and awards.

The second annual Princeton First Responder Banquet was held Friday, Feb. 23 at Stone Crest Venue in New Hope.

Along with a time of ceremony, camaraderie and excitement, myriad awards were presented.

Approximately 140 people were in attendance to recognize those individuals in each department who received awards for their efforts over the past year. The meal was provided by the Masonic Lodge #1436.

To kick off the event, there was a table of honor with a candlelighting ceremony to honor those who have passed away and a bell ceremony. Department Piper David Fox also played ‘Amazing Grace’ on the bagpipes.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

