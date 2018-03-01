Several improvements including new eateries on tap for city

Several new improvements, including a Dairy Queen, are being made within Princeton. A preliminary plat for a 1.114 acre tract of land along Hwy. 380 was unanimously approved by city council Monday, Feb. 26.

This plat, which is located where Sally’s Fruit Stand was previously, will eventually house a new eatery, Dairy Queen.

Though not on the council agenda, a Schlotzsky’s deli is also going in next to the Family Dollar along Hwy. 380.

Also on the agenda was a public hearing for the Crossroads Public Improvement District.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

