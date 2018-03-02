Wastewater overflow occurs outside Princeton due to excessive rainfall

A sewer overflow has occurred outside of Princeton near CR 400 due to excessive rainfall, according to the North Texas Municipal Water District.

The city of Princeton and North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) announced an overflow of domestic wastewater from its wastewater collection system Friday, March 2.

NTMWD personnel are working diligently to resolve the problem.

The overflow began at approximately 1:30 a.m. March 1, 2018 near 8185 CR 400 outside Princeton.

An estimated 1,050,000 gallons of wastewater traveled along Ticky Creek approximately 2.6 miles to its confluence with Lavon Lake. The overflow occurred due to excessive rainfall causing the creek to flood, which then flooded the NTMWD lift station which transfers the wastewater to the wastewater treatment plant causing the pumps to become inoperable. NTMWD personnel have currently contained the overflow and have temporary operations in place while facility and equipment assessment and repairs are performed.

City of Princeton personnel have notified the appropriate local governmental officials and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Regional Office of this event.

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within half mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

The water supplied by your local municipality, whether directly through your faucet or provided to a wholesale customer, is safe to drink and may be used for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with the waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow. If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the overflow, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.

Although NTMWD has experienced an overflow of domestic wastewater, the water supply is appropriately monitored, and public drinking water receives complete treatment at the NTMWD water treatment facilities and is safe to consume.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.