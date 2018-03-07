16-year-old arrested on terrorist threat charge

A 16-year-old student at Princeton High School was arrested yesterday following an investigation of a terroristic threat by Princeton Police Department.

Princeton ISD administrators were made aware of the threat today that was circulating via social media as recently as Monday.

Following the initial investigation, it was discovered this was not a credible threat. However, PISD, with the cooperation of Princeton police, has taken a firm stance when it comes to this behavior.

According to Superintendent Philip Anthony, the current investigation process continues to work as intended.

“Students are reporting their concerns,” he said. “And administrators are listening and taking the proper steps to fully investigate any threatening remarks.”

Administrators emphasize any and all students found to be making these serious statements will be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

“We can’t emphasize enough that we need parents to help us fight this trend,” Anthony said. “Stress to your children the importance of not making these remarks in any form. Regardless of how the threat is made or whether it is credible does not diminish the consequences.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]