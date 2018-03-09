Annual onion festival signups underway

As spring approaches Princeton, signups for the annual Onion Festival, which will be held Saturday, April 21, are now underway.

One of the events during the festival will be the car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Princeton High School.

Entry fees are $20 per vehicle and the event will include custom dash plaques, t-shirts and goodie bags and live music from Buzz Andrews.

The car show is sponsored by McKinney Eldorado Chevrolet.

Other events during the Onion Festival also include the Jordan Mantooth Memorial Scholarship 3-on 3-basketball tournament. Signups will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. prior to the start of games at the Princeton High School gymnasium. Cost is $10 per person with a limit of four people per team.

For more information email [email protected]

A 5K run/walk is also going to be held in conjunction with the festival. Check in begins at 8 a.m. at Jackie Hendricks Stadium, located at 700 Bois D’ Arc. Run participation is $10 for those under 12 years of age and $20 for teens and adults.

A kids’ 1-mile fun run is also being held in conjunction.

Registration will begin at April 9 at Princeton ISD located at 321 Panther Parkway.

A round robin tennis tournament will be held 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. during the festival at the tennis courts.

The tennis tournament is limited to the first 32 players (14 years of age or older with parent consent) who sign up and pay the entry fee of $20. Those who sign up in advance will receive a t-shirt.

All tennis levels are invited to participate.

Deadline to sign up and pay entry fee to Donald McIntyre at PISD administration office on or before 4 p.m. Friday, April 20, or until the draw is full.

For more information or have questions, contact Brian Cottongame call 469-952-5400 or email [email protected]

During the Onion Festival, a wide range of booths will be available inside and surrounding the Princeton High School. Participation ranges for $40 to $50.

For more information and for all registration forms go to www.princetononionfestival.com.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

