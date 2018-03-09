City urges caution in construction area

The city of Princeton is urging residents to use caution as construction continues throughout the city.

“In the interest of Public Safety your fire and police departments are wanting to make sure that if you have an emergency requiring our services, we will be able to respond to your residence without any unnecessary delays. During the construction of your streets you are reminded to follow some simple standard precautions. Your safety is our highest priority,” city staff stated.

Homeowners are advised to use parking which does not congest streets. Parking in the driveways or as close to the edge as possible is advised. Never reduce the pass through distance on a street to less than 12 feet, so that emergency apparatus can get through.

If residents have to call 911 for an emergency, they are advised to let the dispatcher know that there is construction on their street which may increase response times and make sure they know the best route to get to your home.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

