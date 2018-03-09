Leading the pack: Lady Panthers top team in District 11-4A standings

Princeton boys and girls soccer wrapped up the first half of their District 11-4A seasons.

The Lady Panthers led the pack with a 4-0 record and were 14-4 overall.

They beat Paris 3-1 and opened the second round with an 8-0 win over Paris North Lamar on Senior Night.

The Lady Panthers traveled Tuesday, March 6 to Community and play 5:15 p.m. Friday, March 9 at Bonham.

Following a short break, they host Salado in a 5 p.m. March 19 non-district match.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

