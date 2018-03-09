Veteran shares Holocaust experience with students

Eighth grade students from Clark Junior High School in Princeton saw studies about the Holocaust and World War II come to life thanks to veteran Chester “Chet” Rohn.

McKinney resident Mr. Rohn shared experiences regarding his involvement with the liberation of a concentration camp during the Holocaust.

Mr. Rohn’s visit at Clark enlightened students with an eyewitness account of World War II.

The presentation started with the colors being presented by the Princeton High School JROTC group and the Pledge of the Allegiance.

Mr. Rohn discussed vividly about his assistance with the liberation of the Mauthausen Camp in Austria.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

