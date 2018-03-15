Government accessibility and your rights: Sunshine Week celebrated March 11-17

The important nature of open government is heralded with the annual observance of Sunshine Week.

Sunshine Week, March 11-17, is a nationwide reminder that the public has access to many governmental documents.

The public has a right to know what its public officials are doing, locally, statewide and nationally. Yet, what exactly is an entity’s responsibility to make sure the desired information is distributed?

Out of all state public information laws, Texas’ are the most distinctly different from federal statutes.

So, when you are looking for answers within the state of Texas, they can be found in the Texas Public Information Act and the Texas Open Meetings Act.

Both are in place to make government accessible.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

For the complete story see the March 15 or subscribe online.