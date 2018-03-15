National Drug Take Back Day plans addressed

A slew of police related items were the topic of discussions at the Monday, March 12 city council meeting.

Princeton Police Chief James Waters addressed council concerning a prescription drug drop off date, the next Citizens on Patrol class and a K9 program update.

According to the chief, Princeton PD will participate in National Drug Take Back Day Saturday, April 28.

Ten boxes from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) will be placed at a variety of locations throughout the city and will be guarded by officers.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

