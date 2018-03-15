Results from Community Charrette discussed

Members of the Princeton City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission were on hand for a joint meeting to discuss plans for the future.

Monday, March 12 the meeting was held in council chambers as both boards heard about the comprehensive plan update, public engagement, growth and results from the Community Charrette.

The process for the comprehensive plan update involves input from myriad sources including stakeholder interviews, the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee, Planning and Zoning Commission, community open house, the community charrette and community events.

Stakeholder interviews were conducted in February and included homeowners, business owners, Princeton Chamber of Commerce, owners of large parcels of land, developers, real estate professionals, individuals with long-term and short-term ties to Princeton and Princeton ISD.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

