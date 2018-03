Princeton softball got the District 11-4A season underway earlier this week.

The Lady Panthers (3-7 overall as of Monday, March 12) played hosts Monday, March 12 to Aubrey.

That was followed by a Wednesday, March 14 afternoon matchup at Anna.

They’ll return to the field 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 20 on the road versus Celina.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the March 15 or subscribe online.