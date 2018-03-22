Easter hoppenings abound area-wide

Princeton and its surrounding cities have no shortage of Easter egg hunting opportunities.

Saturday, March 24 the annual community-wide Easter Egg hunt will take place at Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Princeton from 10 a.m. to noon.

The free event will offer four age divided hunts.

The youngest, 1-to 4-year-olds, will be held at 10:15 a.m.

5- to 7- year-olds will be held at 10:45 a.m.

At 11:15, there will be a hunt for 8- to 10-year-olds.

11- and 12-year-olds will be hunting at 11:45 a.m.

During the hunts, there will be prize eggs and to encourage recycling all eggs will be redeemed for prize bags filled with candy and chips instead of each individual egg containing a piece of candy.

The Easter Bunny and Easter Chick will also be available for photo opportunities. Parents are invited to bring their cameras to capture the moment, city officials said.

There will also be live bunnies there for children to pet, free water from the Mayor’s Youth Council, Frisbees from the Parks and Recreation Department and giveaways from Citizen’s State Bank.

This year’s hunt is hosted by the Lois Nelson Public Library and the city of Princeton.

Also in Princeton, Faith Baptist Church will host a Good Friday Bible School from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 30 for all kids ages four through sixth grade.

Each child needs to bring a sack lunch.

Register at faithprinceton.org.

Faith Baptist Church is located at 1306 N. 6th St. in Princeton.

For more information call 972-736-3733.

At Cowboy Church of Collin County there will be a live band and free Easter egg hunts after the 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. services on Easter Sunday, April 1. The church is located at 2800 FM 3364 in Princeton.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

