Strawberry fields in Princeton forever

Citizens looking for a taste of the country need search no further as a strawberry patch will soon open outside Princeton for the upcoming season.

Located at 1491 CR 491 just outside Princeton, The Strawberry Patch is owned by Yvonne and ‘Farmer’ Lee Moore on a 20-acre plot of land.

Started as a retirement project, the Moores decided to open the patch to the public as a form of education.

“We’ve learned that more and more kids think their food comes from a grocery store,” Farmer Lee said. “We want to educate them on how food is really grown.”

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the March 22 edition or subscribe online.