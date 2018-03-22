Underway: Open district with pair of losses to Aubrey, Anna

Princeton softball enters the week with a 0-2 record in District 11-4A.

The Lady Panthers (4-9 overall as of Monday, March 19) looked to snap that skid Tuesday, March 20 on the road versus Celina.

State-ranked Bonham comes to town 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 23.

The first round concludes 6:30 p.m. March 27 on the road versus Melissa.

Second half games are at Aubrey (March 29), with Anna (April 3) and Celina (April 10), at Bonham (April 13) and with Melissa (April 17 on Senior Night).

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the March 22 edition or subscribe online.