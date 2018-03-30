Here we go: Playoffs kick off Thursday at Community

It’s playoff time for the boys and girls soccer teams.

The Panthers (9-8-4 overall as of Monday, March 26) square off 6 p.m. Thursday, March 29 against Crandall in Class 4A Region II bi-district.

The game will be played at Brave Stadium on the campus of Community High School in Nevada.

Princeton enters the opening round game as the third seed from District 11-4A.

Crandall is the third place team from 12-4A.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

