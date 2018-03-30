Trustees approve $19M for new elementary

Princeton’s fifth elementary school will soon be under construction after a guaranteed maximum price was set for Lowe Elementary School.

At the Monday, March 19 school board meeting, the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) of $19,880,272.

Dorothy Lowe Elementary School is named after a teacher that taught in PISD from 1950-1986.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

