Bi-district exit: Panthers defeated by Crandall in opening round

Princeton’s run in the Class 4A Region II playoffs boys soccer playoffs was cut short in the opening round.

They fell 2-1 in double overtime to Crandall at Brave Stadium in Nevada.

Princeton went ahead early in the match on a goal from Pablo Romero off an assist from Orlando Arzate.

Crandall scored with nine minutes left in the second half and would go on to score the game-winner during the second 10-minute overtime.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

