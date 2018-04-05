Fire engine dedicated for Lowry Crossing

Tradition, remembrances and blessings were shared Saturday, March 31 as Lowry Crossing welcomed a brand new fire engine into its ranks.

The new Ferrara Cinder fire engine features a 1,250 gallons per minute pump and carries 1,000 gallons of water.

At a cost of $390,000, the Lowry Crossing engine is being paid for through a loan. Donations for the engine are also being accepted.

The engine was welcomed into the community with a formal wet down and push in ceremony.

