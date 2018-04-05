Texas bluebonnets spring to life across the state

Glistening, blue jewels of color are starting to appear alongside Collin County roadways as bluebonnet season is commencing.

Throughout the state, Texans are starting their annual springtime tradition: taking bluebonnet photos.

In 2018, according to bluebonnet experts, the season may be a tad late due to colder than normal winter temperatures. However, heavy spring rains along with cool temperatures should provide a hearty crop of flowers.

Though bluebonnets are starting to pop in Collin County, peak season throughout North Texas will be in the second and third week of April.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the full story see the April 5 issue or subscribe online.