Trash Off Saturday

Princeton’s yearly beautification efforts will commence this Saturday as the annual Trash Off event.

The event will take place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the the J.M. Caldwell Sr. Communtity Park/POW Camp April 7.

The event is for city of Princeton residents only and a water bill that says “City of Princeton” must be shown for proof of residency.

Acceptable items for the trash off include furniture, wood, trash, tree limbs, metals, paint, motor oil, mattresses, batteries and cooking oil.

Unacceptable items that will not be accepted for the trash off include tires, prescriptions, computers, freezers, A/C units, Boats, cars, construction site material, oil or fuel of an unknown mixture.

Curbside pick up for senior citizens and homebound residents is available beginning March 26.

Arrangements can be made with Bill Feagin at 972-439-7766 or email [email protected] For more information regarding curbside service, contact Becky Inge at 972-734-2416 ext. 311 or email [email protected]

Other beautification events in the month of April include a 10 percent discount at HomeGrown Plants in Farmersville with a city of Princeton water bill and the Princeton High School Art Club Earth Day art contest.

City Council will announce winners of the art contest at the April 24 city council meeting.

Anyone wanting to Adopt-a-Spot is invited to contact Michelle Day for more info at [email protected]

Businesses are invited to set flower pots outside their business and the city will place a ‘Honey Bee’ sign in each flower pot.

People are invited to stop by the Lois Nelson Public Library to check out one of landscaping books and pick up a free landscaping bookmark with a pack of seeds.

During the month of April there are free unlimited garage sales. To have garage sales stop by Princeton City Hall or call to sign up.

For more information contact Becky Inge at 972-736-2416 ext. 311.

The city will also be featuring landscaping photos throughout the month on their social media.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

