Activist skips NTMWD information session

The sparse turnout at a North Texas Municipal Water District information session on water quality begged the question of whether area residents complaining about their water want to hear what utility officials have to say.

NTMWD held the meeting Thursday, April 5, at its headquarters in Wylie and anticipated an appearance by environmental activist Erin Brockovich who has conducted a Facebook campaign questioning NTMWD water treatment processes. Brockovich was a no-show, but was represented by water expert Robert Bowcock.

In opening remarks, district Executive Director Tom Kula said that the information session was requested by Safer Water North Texas, a group formed with water quality concerns and boasts 12,000 membership. Three SWNT members attended.

“I’m very proud to present information about the water district,” Kula said. “No matter how large the group, or how small, we want to share information.”

