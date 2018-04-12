Sunday, 15 April, 2018
Anti-Sexting program to be offered at PHS

The Princeton Herald

A code red alert has been sent out by the city of Princeton warning of a storm approaching the area containing golf ball to baseball sized hail. A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect. Take shelter away from windows.

Update: storm is now passed Princeton though storms are still possible. Anyone needing the link to Code Red to sign up here it is: public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/D3F060CE4625 ... See MoreSee Less

The Princeton Herald shared Princeton Police Department's post. ... See MoreSee Less

UPDATE: Up to 2 inch hail is headed towards Princeton. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY! Stay away from windows and doors. We will keep you updated with further information as it comes in. ——————————————————————— UPDATE: The City of Princeton is now under a severe thunderstorm WARNING. This storm is expected to have 60MPH winds and hail, and is currently in the area of Prosper. Find a place to shelter during this storm! We urge that you stay indoors, away from windows and doors. We will keep you updated as new information becomes available. ——————————————————————— The City of Princeton is currently under a Severe Thunderstorm WATCH, a Tornado WATCH, and a flood WATCH. A watch means conditions are favorable or expected but not occurring or imminent. Weather may start around 4:00pm and these watches are in effect until 10:00pm, Friday, April 13, 2018. Please stay weather aware and we will update you if anything changes.

A tornado watch has been issued for Collin County until 10 p.m. tonight. This means conditions are favorable for a tornado to possibly form. The city of Princeton also uses Code Red to notify residents in the event of severe weather. ... See MoreSee Less

