Anti-Sexting program to be offered at PHS

Princeton High School students will have the opportunity to hear about teens and their use, and misuse, of technology in a program this week.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host the program that includes the topics of sexting, pornography and healthy relationships.

The meeting will be held during both lunches at PHS Friday, April 13, in the indoor.

The program, which is presented by Aim for Success, will provide healthy ways students can use technology to make a positive difference in their world, and also will show how technology can have a devastating and negative long-term impact on their lives when used inappropriately.

One of FCA’s leaders, senior Sarah Staley, attended camp at Dallas Baptist University last summer and saw the program.

“I really enjoyed the program FCA camp brought to us because the speaker’s main goal was to encourage us to glorify Christ with our bodies and our actions,” she said. “It wasn’t another awkward assembly. She had us playing games, answering questions and reading scripture.”

FCA received a grant to host the nationally acclaimed program.

“This is a message our students need to hear,” said Huddle coach Kent Ackmann. “It reminds them that what they do with their phones, whether it’s through social media or just old-fashioned texting, can have lasting impacts.”

Since the FCA leaders and Huddle coaches want to make sure the students have plenty of time to see the program, they are providing a free hot dog lunch sponsored by the Athletic Booster Club. In addition, coaches will be assisted by Superintendent Philip Anthony and Assistant Superintendent Donald McIntyre, who will man the grill and cook lunch.

“I’m grateful for these donations to help bring the program to the kids,” said Huddle coach Stu Johnson. “This support shows our athletes that people care about them and want them to understand the importance of this issue.”

Aim for Success has educated more than 2.5 million teens, parents and educators across America since 1993 on topics such as bullying, drugs and alcohol and sexuality/abstinence.

According to Aim for Success executive director, Lori Kuykendall, FCA’s meeting will focus on trends rising in today’s “sex-saturated society,” including values, human trafficking and how porn trains the brain.

“This is a must-see event for anyone concerned about the problems associated with today’s teens and technology,” she said.

By Jean Ann Collins • PISD Communications Coordinator • [email protected]

