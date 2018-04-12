Princeton logo is a no go

After citizen input was received through a survey, Princeton City Council members are rethinking the recently approved city logo.

The logo, which was approved at the March 26 city council meeting, features Princeton in a serif font, with the O replaced by a red exclamation point. It also includes a tagline of ‘Catch the Excitement.’

Eisenberg and Associates was hired last summer to complete a new logo design with city input and to help with marketing and branding efforts.

In May 2017, the design firm began work on messaging and branding for the city at a cost of $9,500. $8,000 was paid by the EDC and CDC and $1,500 was paid by the city.

