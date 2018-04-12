Princeton teen arrested in conjunction with $1M theft

Two area teens were recently arrested after allegedly stealing more than $1 million from a home outside Princeton.

Anthony Jesus Sotelo, 18, of Princeton and Fernando Lopez, 19, of McKinney were arrested Thursday, April 5 by Collin County Sheriff’s Office Deputies on burglary of a habitation charges, a Second Degree felony.

Sotelo also has charges of harboring a runaway, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C misdemenor, filed by the Princeton Police Department.

He is in custody in Collin County Jail on a $150,000 bond and Lopez is being held on a $50,000 bond.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

