Appraisal notices mailed

Property appraisal notices to homeowners and for other categories of real property were mailed last week by Collin Central Appraisal District, two weeks earlier than they have been mailed in past years.

The earlier mailing is to meet a new tax protest filing deadline of May 15, or 30 days after the delivery of notices of appraised value. Collin CAD opted to mail notices earlier to meet the May 15 deadline.

Real property notices were mailed on April 13.

In Collin County, notices of appraised value for business personal property will be split into two mailings, scheduled for May 9 and June 1. The deadline to file a business personal property protest will be 30 days after the mailing and will be stated in each notice of appraised value.

Estimates of property values will go to taxing entities in the county on April 30 and tax rolls will be certified by July 25. Governmental entities use the property values to set tax rates.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.