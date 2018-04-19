Back on track: Panthers defeat Celina, Bonham in district play

Princeton rebounded quite nicely last week in District 11-4A baseball.

They knocked off Celina 14-1 in five innings and host Bonham 9-0 in a rare afternoon game.

“This past week was good to see us get back on track. The players played well in all phases of the game,” Princeton head coach Leroy Mansanales said.

The Panthers went off for nine runs in the first inning in the opener with Celina.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

