Burglary prevention key as summer approaches

Recently, there have been conversations on social media regarding numerous thefts and burglaries in Eastern Collin County.

The county reported approximately 11 burglaries in the unincorporated area that the sheriff’s office patrols from March 12 through April 12, according to information released by the sheriff’s office.

Within the city of Princeton, there have been no burglaries during the same time period, though Princeton Police Chief James Waters advises residents to use caution as the summer months approach since burglaries, vandalisms and theft calls typically increase.

Both agencies want residents to remain alert and vigilant about preventing crime but felt there was no immediate uptick in crime nor is there an immediate need to be concerned on a specific issue.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the April 19 edition or subscribe online.