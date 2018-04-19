Out with the old, in with the new

Princeton Fire Department will be moving into the future as it placed a fire engine into retirement to make way for a new apparatus.

The 2001 E-One Custom Cab being retired was purchased brand new by the fire department.

“She served our community well and she transported our firefighters safely to and from thousands of emergencies over those 17 years,” Princeton Fire Chief Tom Harvey said.

The engine’s last official day of duty was April 10, with PFD’s A-shift. The last call she responded to was in the evening when the shift and apparatus answered a car fire call.

In honor of her service to the department, the firefighters under manual power pushed the engine out of the fire station at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 12 following a ‘last call’ over a county-wide radio channel from the Collin County Dispatch Office.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the April 19 edition or subscribe online.