PISD board discusses school construction, renovations

School construction and renovations were the topic of much discussion at a recent Princeton Independent School District board meeting.

Monday, April 16 the school board received information about construction of Southard Junior High School and Lowe Elementary School along with upcoming renovations on several campuses.

According to information provided by representatives from Pogue Construction, work on Lowe Elementary School has started and the piers are expected to be poured in approximately two weeks.

Renovations for Clark Junior High School will occur over the summer months including new flooring, work to the front entrance and office and a new bell system. The construction is budgeted at $350,000.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

