Place your bets: Chamber of Commerce to host Casino Night

This Saturday, the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will offer its annual Casino night.

The event will be from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28 at the 1899 Farmhouse Venue outside Princeton.

Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door and include dinner and $2,000 worth of chips to play roulette, craps, Texas Hold’Em, Black Jack and slots.

There will also be live entertainment and door prizes at the event.

Catering and props are being done by Palio’s Pizza Café and Joy in the Breakroom.

Sponsors for the event include Tedford Chevrolet, Workout Anytime, MCG Construction, Spearmint Dental, Charley’s Concrete, Westlake Ace Hardware, Valvoline, Holiday Inn & Suites, JR Foreman with Edward Jones, Independent Bank, Princeton Flower and Gift Shop, Janice Crosswhite Agency and Planet Spirit.

For more information call 972-736-6462 or go to www.princetontxchamber.com. The 1899 Farmhouse Venue is located at 7450 County Road 982 outside Princeton.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

